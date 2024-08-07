Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

About Brightcove

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

