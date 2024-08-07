Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target at $26.67

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 89bio

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $7.94 on Friday. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $781.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 89bio by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.