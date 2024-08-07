Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $57.34

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

