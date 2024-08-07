Brokerages Set Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Target Price at $44.20

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth $835,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Clearfield by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $545.12 million, a P/E ratio of -153.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

