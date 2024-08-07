Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $54.95

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

