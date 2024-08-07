Brokerages Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT at $13.50

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Groupon has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $19.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

