Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT at $5.90

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

