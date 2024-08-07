Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $582.31

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,059. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $570.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

