Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $57.69

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.69.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

NASDAQ ZG opened at $41.30 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $187,356.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,932.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.