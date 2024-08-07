Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.26). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.72. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 2,405.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

