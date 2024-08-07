Brokers Offer Predictions for VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for VAALCO Energy in a report released on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of EGY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 347,005 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,417,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 134,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

