Brokers Set Expectations for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.27. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 31.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

