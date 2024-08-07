Brokers Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

PNC opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

