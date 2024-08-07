Brokers Set Expectations for VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $1,423,384.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 97,110 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $1,022,568.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock worth $5,741,999. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

