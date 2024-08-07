Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $50.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

