Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 1,955,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

