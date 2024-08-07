Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of BBU opened at $19.10 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Value Investments L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

