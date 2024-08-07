Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,223 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

