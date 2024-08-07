Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 27th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend by an average of 32.7% annually over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable has a payout ratio of -263.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to earn ($1.11) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -127.9%.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

