Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BEP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

