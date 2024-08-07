BTIG Research Raises MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $25.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 212,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGIC Investment by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,021 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

