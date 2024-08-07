Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.50.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.