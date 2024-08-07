Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $185.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

