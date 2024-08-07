Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

