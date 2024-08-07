BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

