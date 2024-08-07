BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.