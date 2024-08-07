BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Down 6.6%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.42. Approximately 1,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.00.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

