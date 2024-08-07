Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABO. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Shares of CABO opened at $398.35 on Tuesday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $688.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.07 and a 200 day moving average of $412.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.43 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 83.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

