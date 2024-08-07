Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1,295.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 75.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

