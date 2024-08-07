Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.96, but opened at $94.85. Cabot shares last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 16,631 shares changing hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cabot Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cabot
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
