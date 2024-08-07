CACI International Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $20.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.26. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.40 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $446.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $435.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $466.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,092,000 after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CACI International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.