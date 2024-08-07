Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

CADE opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after buying an additional 940,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,633,000 after buying an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after buying an additional 393,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 376,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

