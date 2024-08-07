Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $318.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.56.

CDNS opened at $259.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.61. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,184 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,573. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

