CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAE opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. CAE has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

