CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in CAE by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 754,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 541,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

