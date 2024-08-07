CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 754,648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CAE opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.