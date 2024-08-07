Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.0% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $5,249,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.