Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $148.33

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.33 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 155.80 ($1.99). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.97), with a volume of 641,916 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) target price on shares of Cairn Homes in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.75.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

