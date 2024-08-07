Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 16th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.