Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.28. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 13.17 and a 52-week high of 15.98.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

