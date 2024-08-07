Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

