Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,510.86

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,510.86 ($44.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,625 ($46.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,600 ($46.01), with a volume of 50,021 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,510.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,432.01. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,572.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 51.47 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,969.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

About Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.30), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($200,739.87). In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.41), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($355,345.41). Also, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.30), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($200,739.87). 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

