Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,510.86

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,510.86 ($44.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,625 ($46.33). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,600 ($46.01), with a volume of 50,021 shares trading hands.
Caledonia Investments Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,510.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,432.01. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,572.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 51.47 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,969.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
