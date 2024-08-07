Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Trading Up 0.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 18,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 4,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

