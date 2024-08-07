California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 171 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 402,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,216,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,397,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR opened at $323.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.42. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $229.57 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

