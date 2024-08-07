California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in M/I Homes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 259,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,385,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.62. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

