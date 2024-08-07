California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CBIZ by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBZ stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

