California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.