California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

