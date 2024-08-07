California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,689,000 after buying an additional 7,425,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after acquiring an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

