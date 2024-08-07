California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $40,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.